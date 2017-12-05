HP Envy x2 throws its hat in the always-connected Windows PC ring

At its technology summit in Maui this afternoon, Qualcomm provided some additional details of the results of its partnership with Microsoft to bring Windows to the chipmaker's SoCs. To further that vision, HP's Kevin Frost took the stage to introduce the company's upcoming Snapdragon 835-powered Envy x2 convertible.

Frost didn't provide as many hardware specs as Asus' CEO did, but the he did have some details about the Envy x2's form factor. The Envy x2 will have a Surface-like detachable keyboard and will be just 0.3" (6.9 mm) thick. HP's spokesman said the PC weighs a scant 1.5 lbs (0.7 kg). According to PC Magazine, the machine has a 12.3" screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a fanless 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 835, and just 4 GB of memory. The machine will come with Windows 10 S pre-installed and will only run applications from Microsoft's Windows Store.

The back of the machine will be made from machined aluminum for a high-end look and will sport a camera that will work with the new 3D features in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Frost didn't mention a stylus, but the machine was pictured with such a pen attached to its case, so it probably supports Windows Ink.

The Envy x2, in keeping with Microsoft's always-connected PC vision, purportedly sports long battery life, nearly instant wake times from a sleep state, and ubiquitous LTE connectivity. Frost said the Envy x2 can provide up to 20 hours of use between charges and has an X16 LTE modem inside that's good for a theoretical maximum of 1 Gbps bandwidth.

HP didn't provide any pricing information for the Envy x2, but it did say that customers can expect to buy it next spring. If Asus' and HP's always-connected offerings aren't enough, Lenovo will be showing off its models at CES on January 9.