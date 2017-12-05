Asus NovaGo is among the first Qualcomm Always Connected PCs

Qualcomm is holding its Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii this week, and the company announced its complete vision for a new kind of mobile PC today: the "always-connected PC." We've heard bits and bytes about what a Qualcomm-powered Windows laptop might look like for some time now, but the company has unveiled its full vision for what those systems will be capable of today. Three of the basic tenets of these new PCs, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, are "instantly on," "always connected," and "better-than-all-day battery life." Asus CEO Jerry Shen presented the company's first implementation of the always-connected PC in the form of the NovaGo convertible.

The NovaGo is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and the company's X16 Gigabit LTE modem. Asus pairs those components with eSIM support for easy service-switching across national borders without physically swapping a SIM card, as well as nanoSIM support. With those components, the company claims that the NovaGo offers 22 hours of battery life and up to 30 days of standby, and it promises instant-on capability from sleep so that it's always ready to go. The concept of "modern standby" lets the NovaGo check for new emails and other notifications and allows it to sync files with the cloud while it's inactive, apparently without undue strain on battery life.

The NovaGo runs the Windows 10 S operating system atop 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB of UFS 2.0 flash storage. Its 13.3", 1920x1080 display offers Windows Ink pen support and claims to cover 178-degree viewing angles and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. At three pounds (1.39 kg) and 0.6" (14.9 mm) thick, this convertible is barely there, too. The base model, with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, will run $599 when it hits stores, while the higher-end configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will run $799. Availability has yet to be determined.