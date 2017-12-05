PSA: Get World in Conflict and Assassin's Creed: Black Flag for free

Howdy folks, this is going to be a quick one. Ubisoft appears to really have gotten into the holiday spirit and is offering quite the boon to gamers everywhere. Strategy title World in Conflict (plus the Soviet Assault expansion) is free on Uplay, and soon Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag will join game libraries for the amount of zero dollars.

World in Conflict is a ten-year-old title by now, but that doesn't make it any less interesting. The game was released to great reviews and remains a fine specimen of the RTS genre to this day. The Soviet Assault expansion should provide a helping amount of fuel for "in Soviet Russia" jokes as you invade Europe and the US, too.

As for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, it can be considered a relatively high note in the middle of a symphony of middling-to-poor titles in the years leading up to the critically-acclaimed Assassin's Creed: Origins. In Black Flag, players take the rather unusual role of a pirate assassin and can enjoy a seafaring Caribbean expedition served with a dash of naval combat.

World in Conflict and its expansion have been freely available since yesterday until December 11 on Uplay. Assassin's Creed: Black Flag can be obtained for $0 from December 12 to December 18, so be sure to set a reminder. I'll see you in the high seas. Yarr and out.