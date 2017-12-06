EVGA drops a curtain of silence on its latest GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

For whatever reason, we haven't seen the typical amount of variation in factory clock speeds among different board manufacturers' implementations of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. EVGA has pursued lower noise rather than increased clock speeds with its new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming card. The FTW Ultra Silent wears a two-and-a-half-slot version of the company's familiar ACX 3.0 cooler. The company says the new cooler and a unique fan profile work together to reduce fan speeds and noise.

The FTW Ultra Silent's 2432 shader cores have the same 1607 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clock speeds as the rest of EVGA's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards. The memory configuration is an equally-familiar 8 GB of 8008 MT/s GDDR5 RAM. In addition to its extra-bulky cooler, the card has two BIOS chips and a beefy 10+2-phase voltage regulation circuit fed by a pair of eight-pin PCIe power connectors. The manufacturer lists the card's peak power draw at 235 W, a slight increase over the 217 W figure it publishes for some of its other GTX 1070 Ti models.

Builders will need to allot three slots for the Ultra Silent's overgrown cooler, though its 10.5" (27 cm) length and 5.1" (13 cm) width are within reason for a gaming graphics card. Users can connect up to four displays using the card's HDMI, DVI, and three DisplayPort connectors. The Ultra Silent wears a backplate and is illuminated by white LEDs.

EVGA's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming card is available now from the company's website, though we didn't find it at any of our favorite third-party online stores. The company lists the card at $500, the same price as the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 version with the sensor-studded iCX cooler and RGB LEDs.