Stuff your biggest graphics card in PowerColor's Gaming Station

A while back, we glanced at PowerColor's Devil Box external video card enclosure. It takes virtually any graphics card you want to throw in it short of a Radeon Pro Duo, and then wires up said card to a PC using Thunderbolt 3. If you liked the feature set of the Devil Box but were put off by its edgy styling, take a look at PowerColor's newest external GPU enclosure: the Gaming Station.

The Gaming Station is a very slight upgrade from the Devil Box. Its power supply is 80 Plus Gold certified and slightly beefier at 550 W. PowerColor certifies the box as capable of containing graphics cards as potent and power-thirsty as the Radeon R9 290X, the GeForce GTX Titan Xp, and the mighty Quadro GP100. The Station does trade the USB 3.0 Type-C port of the Devil Box for another Type-A port—thus totaling five USB 3.0 Type-A ports—but that's probably more useful anyway.

PowerColor hasn't announced a price or availability details for the Gaming Station, but we wouldn't expect it to be cheaper than the Devil Box. Given the similar feature set, you may want to just pick up the earlier model—Newegg currently has it marked down to just $300 before a $50 mail-in rebate. If you're on the fence about external graphics card boxes, our man Jeff is working up an analysis of the technology as it stands now and hopefully will have it prepared for your perusal soon.