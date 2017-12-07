National Cotton Candy Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 10:30 AM on December 7, 2017
My apologies for my ridiculous laughter
PC hardware and computing
- Thermaltake Core P1 TG review @ bit-tech
- Noctua NH-U9, U12S, U14S TR4-SP3 Threadripper coolers review @ Guru3D
- Asus Prime X399-A motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
- The ASUS TUF X299 Mark I motherboard review: TUF refined @ AnandTech
- EVGA X299 Dark motherboard thermal review: someone finally gets it @ Gamers Nexus
Games and VR
- Star Control rights follow-up @ Blue's News
- Nintendo brings HD Wii games to China's Nvidia Shield—is Switch next? @ Ars Technica
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- James Webb Space Telescope cruises through cryogenic testing @ New Atlas
- Grabbing better images from a newer Russian satellite @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Android Go will make the most basic phones run smoothly @ Slashdot
- Gallery: Red Bull's most heart-stopping extreme photographs of 2017 @ New Atlas
- YouTube to hire more than 10,000 content moderators on staff next year to stop its child exploitation problem @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Asda is selling chocolate orange-flavoured cheese for Christmas @ devonlive.com
- Domino's Pizza has a baby registry and it's mostly synthetic cheese @ golfdigest.com