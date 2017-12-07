National Cotton Candy Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 10:30 AM on December 7, 2017

My apologies for my ridiculous laughter

PC hardware and computing

  1. Thermaltake Core P1 TG review @ bit-tech
  2. Noctua NH-U9, U12S, U14S TR4-SP3 Threadripper coolers review @ Guru3D
  3. Asus Prime X399-A motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
  4. The ASUS TUF X299 Mark I motherboard review: TUF refined @ AnandTech
  5. EVGA X299 Dark motherboard thermal review: someone finally gets it @ Gamers Nexus

Games and VR

  1. Star Control rights follow-up @ Blue's News
  2. Nintendo brings HD Wii games to China's Nvidia Shield—is Switch next? @ Ars Technica

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. James Webb Space Telescope cruises through cryogenic testing @ New Atlas
  2. Grabbing better images from a newer Russian satellite @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Android Go will make the most basic phones run smoothly @ Slashdot
  2. Gallery: Red Bull's most heart-stopping extreme photographs of 2017 @ New Atlas
  3. YouTube to hire more than 10,000 content moderators on staff next year to stop its child exploitation problem @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Asda is selling chocolate orange-flavoured cheese for Christmas @ devonlive.com
  2. Domino's Pizza has a baby registry and it's mostly synthetic cheese @ golfdigest.com
