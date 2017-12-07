HTC Vive Focus gets a price tag and detailed specs

HTC announced the Vive Focus, the company's first standalone virtual reality headset with inside-out six-degrees-of-freedom tracking, last month. We already knew that the Vive Focus would come bearing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC found in many flagship Android smartphones, but the original announcement was light on some other key specs. The company has now provided some additional details like the resolution of the single-piece display alongside a more specific launch date and full pricing info.

The original announcement was light on details about the headset's display. Engadget says the Focus will dazzle the eyes with a single AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2880x1600, a 75 Hz refresh rate, and a 110° field of view. For comparison's sake, HTC's tethered Vive has two OLED displays with a lower total resolution of 2160x1200, a faster 90 Hz refresh rate, and the same 110° FOV.

The headset has a built-in rechargeable battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support over the device's USB Type-C cable. The manufacturer says the pack should last for a week of standby or three hours of active use. The controller has nine axis sensors just like the headset. The manufacturer says the control pad should last for about 30 hours of active use on a pair of AAA batteries.

HTC will start taking pre-orders for the Vive Focus on December 12 in China only. Customers will start receiving their headsets in January next year. The just-announced Almond White version will come in at ¥3999 (approximately $604) and the previously-shown Electric Blue version will land at ¥4,299 (about $650). The manufacturer still hasn't made a peep about a possible US launch for the HMD. For Americans who want to get in on standalone VR, Oculus' Go headset is coming next year, but the device's $199 price point suggests that it won't offer the same class of hardware as the Vive Focus.