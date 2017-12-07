Lite-On MU-X SSDs continue the affordable NVMe onslaught

To the average gerbil, Lite-On is a name that's more likely to evoke memories of DVD writers than solid-state drives, but the company has a number of enterprise and consumer storage products. Its latest M.2 PCIe SSD is the Lite-On MU X, and it's targeted at "entry-level PC gaming."

The MU X drives come in 128 GB and 256 GB capacities. They use Toshiba BiCS 3D TLC flash and a relatively low-end Phison PS5008-E8 controller that supports NVMe 1.2. According to Anandtech, Phison sampled the controller to partners over the past year, and the MU X drives seem to be the first commercially-available offering carrying it.

The SSDs post healthy (if not particularly impressive) performance figures. The 128 GB can read at up to 1500 MB/s and write at 450 MB/s. That write figure is clearly in SATA drive territory, but the random I/O figures kick things up a notch, at 91,000 IOPS for reads and 110,000 IOPS for writes. The bigger 256 GB drive is where it's at, though. This variant can do 1600 MB/s reads and write at a far-speedier 850 MB/s. Random I/O figures for this model are suitably higher: 145,000 IOPS on reads and 140,000 IOPS on writes.

AnandTech says the MU X drives will hit stores "in the coming weeks." There's no pricing info, but given the performance characteristics, we'd expect them to be on the affordable end of the NVMe drive spectrum. Lite-On offers three-year warranty coverage.