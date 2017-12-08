GeForce 388.59 drivers are ready for the Titan V apocalypse

The graphics driver developer's job is a seemingly unending one. New games come out all the time requiring driver-level optimizations, but occasionally there's a far bigger reason for an updated driver package. Nvidia's GeForce 388.59 driver release is ready for the company's $3000 shock-and-awe GeForce Titan V graphics card and Bethesda Softworks' Fallout 4 VR. (We have a piece on the monster graphics card coming up shortly, so stay tuned.)

Aside from support for the new graphics card and game, the only change in version 388.59 is a fix for flickering on notebooks with 120 Hz G-Sync panels when the adaptive-refresh-rate technology is enabled. The driver notes remark on some unsquashed bugs like a timeout detection and recovery error when playing some Blu-Ray discs on systems with a Titan V, and G-Sync displays going blank when forcing multiple different memory overclocks with that same spanking-new card. Some previously-reported problems with crusty old Kepler cards remain unresolved, though.

As for Fallout 4 VR, the game is an HTC Vive exclusive. We wouldn't be surprised if the policy of Rift exclusion was related to the legal drama between Bethesda-parent ZeniMax and headset maker and Facebook subsidiary Oculus. The game is scheduled for release on Monday night at 7:00 PM EST. Prospective players will need an Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350 CPU and at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card. The recommended specs include an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X to along with an GeForce GTX 1080 or a Vega 64. The game will need at least 30 GB of hard drive space.

Gerbils with some time this Friday morning can check out the GeForce 388.59 driver's release notes here. Those that just want to download the new software can let GeForce Experience do it automatically or head over to Nvidia's driver download page.