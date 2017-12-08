Nvidia Titan V brings the power of Volta V100 to desktops

Late yesterday evening, Nvidia announced the Titan V graphics card at the Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS). The Titan V puts the same 815 mm² Volta V100 GPU that's powered Nvidia's highest-end Tesla compute accelerators for some time into a desktop-friendly card. Volta V100 is easily the single most powerful GPU ever, so the Titan V is easily the single most powerful desktop graphics card—or compute accelerator—ever. Getting ahold of that unbridled computing power requires a cool $3000.

That distinction between compute and graphics matters again with the Titan V because unlike the Titan X family before it, the Titan V doesn't simply use a bigger version of Nvidia's consumer graphics chips. The V100 GPU on board the Titan V ships with most of its bounty of compute resources intact. The same 80 Volta streaming multiprocessors (SMs) one will find in the Tesla V100 are operational on this card, for a total of 5120 single-precision CUDA cores (or shader processors), 2560 double-precision shader processors, and 640 tensor cores for the acceleration of AI workloads. The Volta V100 GPU has a total of 84 SMs, but a fully-enabled version of that chip has yet to be seen in a shipping product.

This is undoubtedly the most full-bore compute-capable Titan since, well, the Titan, and its primary destination would appear to be the workstations of AI researchers and other compute-hungry pros. Nvidia does have Game Ready drivers for the card, though, so if you're well-off, insane, or probably both, you can use this thing to push pixels.

The big resource change on the Titan V comes in memory capacity and bandwidth. Nvidia has pared back the memory capacity on the Titan V to 12 GB of HBM2 RAM at 1.7 Gbps clocks, compared to the 16 GB on board the Tesla V100 accelerator. In turn, that means the Titan V enjoys 653 GB/s of memory bandwidth across a 3072-bit bus. By comparison, the Tesla V100 can suck down 900 GB/s across its full 4096-bit memory interface. The Titan V uses a 16-phase VRM with integrated power stages fed by an eight-pin and six-pin PCIe connector, and it'll slip into the same 250W board power that accommodates a GTX 1080 Ti or Titan Xp today. Also, it's gold, baby.

Interested buyers can pick up a maximum of two Titan Vs from Nvidia's online store now.