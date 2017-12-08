Friday deals: a motherboard trio, a cheap CLC, and a rodent

Soooo... anybody got a spare $3000 that I can use to get myself a Titan V card? I really need one for, um, research purposes. I'd totally not be playing games on it, no siree. Heck, maybe it's the one that will finally run Crysis after all this time. Alas, I can afford no such card. My budget only extends to the deals you see below. Take a look.

Today there's a motherboard bounty—three tasty models for your next build. The first one is the ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac mobo ready for Ryzen CPUs. Its name is a tip-off to the fact that it includes a 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter, handy for doing away with annoying cabling or setting up an impromptu access point. The chip handling that wireless connectivity is made by Intel, as is the Gigabit Ethernet controller. There's a Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 port around the back, SLI support, and two M.2 sockets. You can get this puppy for only $119.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCBCRH22. If you want a further discount, there's $20 to be had from a rebate card.

Not all boards need to be super-fancy, and the ASRock Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming K4 fits the mid-range job description pretty well. Despite its more humble upbringing, it still offers two M.2 sockets and a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot. Around the back, you'll find a USB 3.0 Type-C port. Grab this board for only $71.99 with the same EMCBCRH22 code at Newegg. Once again, there's a $20 rebate card available.

If you're shopping on the Intel CPU aisle, you'll probably want to look at the Gigabyte Z370 HD3. This board should be a good fit for locked Coffee Lake CPUs. The specs list isn't particularly long, but there's still an M.2 PCIe socket and an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet adapter. And, of course, Gigabyte's reputation for reliability. This board can be yours for $99.99 at Newegg with (once again) the promo code EMCBCRH22.

Closed-loop liquid coolers are all the rage these days, and our official pricing evaluation is "they're darn cheap too." As proof of that assessment, we have the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240. This fancy cooler is a good fit for pretty much every CPU under the sun, and it's currently selling for a mind-boggingly low $39.99 at Newegg.

That old dirty two-button office mouse you're using? Donate it to charity right away and grab a proper item like the G.Skill Ripjaws MX780. This TR-recommended rodent has adjustable grips, height, and weight, an Avago laser sensor, and eight programmable buttons. Gaming mice tend to be expensive, and yet you can get this one for only $32.99 at Amazon.

