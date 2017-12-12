Gingerbread House Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:45 PM on December 12, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Maximus X Apex review @ Guru3D
  2. Phanteks Glacier G1080 video card water block review @ HardOCP
  3. Deepcool Gamer Storm Baronkase Liquid case review @ Hexus
  4. Silverstone SX500-G SFX 500W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 review @ KitGuru
  6. SteelSeries M750 TKL mechanical keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Review of Synology's DS1517+ @ Neowin
  8. Roccat Sova MK review @ TechPowerUp
  9. AOC Agon AG322QCX review @ TechSpot
  10. Roccat Suora FX gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  11. The Asus ROG Strix X299-XE Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech
  12. Room temperature vs. GPU heat: Vega 64, GTX 1080 & mining machines @ Gamers Nexus

Games and VR

  1. Subnautica's Eye Candy update makes water look wetter @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. The rise, fall and return of Dance Dance Revolution in America @ Polygon
  3. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds new map made me feel lost again, and I love it @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. SpaceX has a momentous launch this week @ Ars Technica
  2. 3D-printed objects connect with Wi-Fi—no electricity required @ New Atlas
  3. Bizarre new dinosaur species blends swan, penguin, crocodile and Velociraptor @ New Atlas (that's good enough to bump it up to the top of my de-extinction list)

Tech news and culture

  1. Ajit Pai jokes with Verizon exec about him being a "puppet" FCC chair @ Ars Technica
  2. Bitcoin fees are skyrocketing @ Ars Technica
  3. Bitcoin uses more power than Serbia—the environmental cost of cryptocurrencies @ New Atlas
  4. About 40 percent of Bitcoin is held by 1,000 users. If a few of them want to sell, that could tank values @ Slashdot
  5. After automating order-taking, fast food chains had to hire more workers @ Slashdot (in other news, hunter-gatherers not all grumpy that agriculture took their jobs)

    PS - Are you guys sick of Bitcoin links yet?

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cheese wheel wedding cakes are a funky twist on an old tradition @ mentalfloss.com
  2. SilverStone Primera PM01-RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
