Gingerbread House Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:45 PM on December 12, 2017
Credit where credit is due, but yeesh, that early-2000s era watermark...
PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Maximus X Apex review @ Guru3D
- Phanteks Glacier G1080 video card water block review @ HardOCP
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Baronkase Liquid case review @ Hexus
- Silverstone SX500-G SFX 500W review @ JonnyGuru
- LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 review @ KitGuru
- SteelSeries M750 TKL mechanical keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Review of Synology's DS1517+ @ Neowin
- Roccat Sova MK review @ TechPowerUp
- AOC Agon AG322QCX review @ TechSpot
- Roccat Suora FX gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- The Asus ROG Strix X299-XE Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech
- Room temperature vs. GPU heat: Vega 64, GTX 1080 & mining machines @ Gamers Nexus
Games and VR
- Subnautica's Eye Candy update makes water look wetter @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The rise, fall and return of Dance Dance Revolution in America @ Polygon
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds new map made me feel lost again, and I love it @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- SpaceX has a momentous launch this week @ Ars Technica
- 3D-printed objects connect with Wi-Fi—no electricity required @ New Atlas
- Bizarre new dinosaur species blends swan, penguin, crocodile and Velociraptor @ New Atlas (that's good enough to bump it up to the top of my de-extinction list)
Tech news and culture
- Ajit Pai jokes with Verizon exec about him being a "puppet" FCC chair @ Ars Technica
- Bitcoin fees are skyrocketing @ Ars Technica
- Bitcoin uses more power than Serbia—the environmental cost of cryptocurrencies @ New Atlas
- About 40 percent of Bitcoin is held by 1,000 users. If a few of them want to sell, that could tank values @ Slashdot
- After automating order-taking, fast food chains had to hire more workers @ Slashdot (in other news, hunter-gatherers not all grumpy that agriculture took their jobs)
PS - Are you guys sick of Bitcoin links yet?
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cheese wheel wedding cakes are a funky twist on an old tradition @ mentalfloss.com
- SilverStone Primera PM01-RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective