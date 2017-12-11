BenQ EW277HDR brings HDR10 in reach of mere mortals

BenQ's latest "Video Enjoyment" entry-level display is the EW277HDR, a 27" monitor using a VA panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. BenQ says this monitor meets the requirements to display HDR10 content thanks to its high 3000:1 native contrast ratio and a powerful backlight capable of up to 400 cd/m² brightness. Those are impressive qualities in an affordable monitor, but there's even more.

The relatively low resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, and lack of variable-refresh-rate technology all play into the EW277HDR's low price. Those features would be beside the point for this display's primary task of displaying video, though. BenQ marks the EW277HDR down for 178° viewing angles both horizontally and vertically, and the display has the ability to reproduce an impressive 93% of the DCI-P3 color space. The 4-ms response time is typical of heavily-overdriven VA panels, but even the 12-ms "real" response time is plenty fast considering the 60 Hz refresh rate and intended usage.

Available connections for the EW277HDR include a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports supporting HDCP 2.2, as well as a regular old VGA port. Obviously, you'll have to use one of the HDMI connections to enjoy true HDR video, although BenQ says the display can "emulate" HDR for non-HDR content in some fashion. In case you're really strapped for space, the EW277HDR also has a tiny pair of stereo speakers built-in.

We reckon the EW277HDR is a fine fit for its purported purpose: video enjoyment. By far the coolest thing about the EW277HDR is probably its price. You can pick one up from Amazon brand-new for $269.