TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: goodies from MSI, Antec, and OCZ

Season's greetings, my dear gerbils and gerbilettes. Snow is falling, presents are being acquired, and the holiday cheer is in full swing. Companies are getting in on the Christmas fun, too. We're sure that by now you've pictured where this is going. That's right, we have another world-famous TR giveaway!

The fine folks at MSI, Antec, and Toshiba have joined our festivities. All three companies are purveyors of high-quality hardware, and there are contributions from each and every one of them. Much like the Three Wise Men, each company has offered gifts to the gerbildom. Let's see what each of them brought for you.

From the lands of MSI, there are two circuit boards, each of a different type. The first is a Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard, a $200 value at Amazon or Newegg. This slab o' circuits is packed with goodies, including two M.2 slots, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. As if all that weren't enough, the main PCIe x16 slots and memory slots are reinforced with metal, and there's a Realtek ALC1220 codec handling audio output duties. We liked this motherboard's feature set and sensible PCIe lane allocation when we reviewed it, and it should prove a fine home for a Coffee Lake CPU. Oh, before we forget—of course there are onboard RGB LEDs.

MSI's second offering is the GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6G graphics card, worth $305 at Newegg. This potent pixel-pusher is topped off with the company's Zero Frozr cooler and its two TorX 2.0 fans. The ensemble should offer near-silent cooling, and the card is a fine choice for any gaming system short of a 4K beast.

You'll need somewhere to put the fancy motherboard and graphics card, and that's where the Antec P110 Luce case comes in (a value of $93 at Amazon). This stylish ATX monolith has a tempered glass window and is loaded with air- and liquid-cooling spots. Up top, you can fit two 140-mm fans or a 280-mm radiator. The front panel can take in three 120-mm fans, two 140-mm spinners, or a heat exchanger up to 360 mm long. Another 120-mm radiator or fan can go in the back. There's enough room for CPU coolers as tall as 165 mm (6.5") and power supplies as long as 7.9" (200 mm). Blinkenlights fans will appreciate the built-in RGB LED lighting.

Antec has an offering that goes right into the case above: the HCP-1300 Platinum power supply unit. This hyper-powered beast can push 1300 W and comes with fully-modular cabling. There's a whopping 10 PCIe power connectors and an OC Link port for connecting two of these units in tandem. The 80 Plus Platinum rating ensures that the PSU's efficiency should remain above 94% across the board. If you're wondering what systems the HCP-1300 can power, it's safe to say the answer is "all of them."

Finally, Toshiba brought three items: a trio of the company's TR200 SSDs in 240 GB capacity, each worth $90 at Amazon or Newegg. These drives are capable of reading data at up to 555 MB/s and writing it at 540 MB/s. Those are healthy figures for a SATA drive, and the IOPS ratings are are nothing to sneeze at either: 79K for reads and 87K for writes. These SSDs are fine choices for any build, and three lucky gerbils will have a chance at one.

We'll give away the prizes in three lots. The grand-prize winner will receive the MSI mobo and graphics card, the Antec case and power supply, and one of Toshiba's TR200 SSDs. Two runner-ups will then get one TR200 SSD each.

By now you're wondering what you need to do to get your grubby little hands on the gear. The answer is simple: next to nothing. All you have to do is sign up and answer a quick question to weed out any bots. Just check out our review of the Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon and tell us which model of Wi-Fi radio the mobo comes with. We'll be collecting entries until 12:00 PM Central Time on December 21. The winners will be announced on December 22. We wish you the best of luck!

Name: E-mail: Address: Address line 2: City: State/province: Country: ZIP or postal code: Question answer: Enter the giveaway

Rules and regulations

Our contests are only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada (except Quebec).

Only one entry per person, household, or e-mail address will be considered. Multiple entries per person, household or address are not permitted. Please don't try to game the system by entering your girlfriend, wife, kids or pets. We'll probably disqualify you if you do.

We will be accepting entries between the time this post goes up and 12:00 CT on December 21, 2017. We'll then choose winners for the random draws among all eligible entries. The winners will be announced on the site on December 22, 2017. The winners will be notified via the e-mail they submitted with their entries and must claim their prizes within 72 hours, or they will forfeit them and we will select a new winner.

Only the winner's name will be announced on the site. We will not share their address or other personal information with our sponsors or anyone else. Any prizes will be shipped to the address provided in this form. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. TR also reserves the right to disqualify entries that appear to be attempts to game the system or circumvent the rules in any way, or for any other reason, without explanation.

The staff of The Tech Report and their immediate families may not enter the giveaway and are not eligible to win.

No purchase is necessary. This giveaway is void where prohibited by law. TR and the giveaway sponsors are not responsible for any taxes on the prize, damage in shipping, damage caused by using the prize with other products, or health issues such as repetitive strain injury, eye strain, or chemical addictions that may result from prolonged use of the prize. We may answer questions and offer clarifications of the rules in the comments thread on this article. Happy hunting!