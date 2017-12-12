Tuesday deals: NVMe storage, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, and more

G'day, gerbils. You can sit down, there's no need for all that ceremony and saluting. We know you're struck in awe and reverence, for you know that we are purveyors of the finest hardware deals around. There's time to meet-and-greet everyone and show you today's wares. Here they are.

NAND flash prices are still riding pretty high, but every now and then there's a nice deal on a speedy slab of NVMe storage. Today's offer on that front is the Adata XPG SX7000 512 GB SSD. This M.2 gumstick can post 1800 MB/s read and 850 MB/s write figures, and can be yours for only $159.99 at Newegg, or about the price of regular M.2 SATA offerings. That's as a good an entry point to the NVMe world as any.

Everybody and their dog wants a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but paying north of $750 for a model with a custom cooler isn't an appetizing prospect. Thankfully, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with its triple-fan cooler and a boost clock of 1657 MHz is currently going for only $699.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCXBCBC2. You get a free copy of Destiny 2 to go with it, too.

SeaSonic's been pretty aggressive with the pricing of its PSUs of late, and you'll hear no complaints from this end. The SeaSonic Focus 750 W makes a return to our deals list since it offers semi-passive cooling, fully modular cabling, and bears a $84.99 price tag at Newegg. There's a $10 rebate card available on top of that, too.

The Cooler Master Hyper 212, er, cooler is one of the best entry-level choices around, and offers fantastic bang-for-buck even at its regular price. Get this, though: you can get one with an LED fan for $14.99 from Newegg right now. No, that's not a typo.

We know the reason why your virtual brainstorming meetings aren't going so well. It's clearly your webcam. Luckily, the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 can fix that for you. This 1080p widescreen snapper has fantastic user ratings and can be had for only $44.52 at Amazon. It even comes with a small tripod, too.

Last but by no means least, if the webcam above isn't quite your thing, you should still check out Logitech's wares at Amazon. The e-tailer is running a sale on a good selection of those, and you'll almost certainly find something you like.

