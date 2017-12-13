MSI gives Radeon RX Vega cards an Air Boost

AMD's Radeon RX Vega cards are still hard to find on retail shelves, but the recent announcements of third-party designs seem to suggest that the stock situation could improve in the near-future. The latest Vega cards on the table are MSI's Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost 8G OC and Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost 8G OC. Both cards' PCBs appear to borrow heavily from the Vega reference design, though their blower-style coolers are slightly different from AMD's.

MSI's Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost card has a slight overclock for its 3584 stream processors. The card's base frequency is 1181 MHz and it can boost to 1520 MHz. For comparison's sake, the reference Vega 56 has 1156 MHz base and 1471 MHz boost clocks. As for the Vega 64 Air Boost, it has 1272 MHz base and 1575 MHz boost clocks for its array of 4096 SPs, likewise just a smidge faster than the 1247 MHz base and 1546 MHz boost clocks for air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 cards. AMD's liquid-cooled Vega 64 still has faster 1406 MHz and 1677 MHz boost frequencies, though.

Both cards come bearing 8 GB of on-package HBM2 memory communicating with the GPU core over a 2048-bit-wide memory bus. MSI's cards run their memory at the same speed as reference cards: 800 MHz for the Vega 56 and 945 MHz for the Vega 64.

The Air Boost cards have the same port cluster as the reference models, meaning three DisplayPorts and one HDMI jack. The cards look similar overall to AMD's design, though their black shrouds bear different graphics and MSI's name replaces the Radeon 'R' on the blower fan. Buyers will need a beefy power supply with a pair of eight-pin PCIe power connectors for either card.

MSI didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but we were able to find a product page for the Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost 8G OC over at Newegg. The price is listed at $600, but there aren't any in stock. We didn't find the Vega 64 variant listed at the e-tailer, but we imagine it will cost about $100 more.