PC hardware and computing
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
Tech news and culture
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
|Updated LG Gram laptops put heavy-duty power into feathery bodies
|6
|Antec P110 Silent touts quiet looks and quiet operation
|6
|Monkey Day Shortbread
|8
|Thursday deals: a nice Z370 mobo, a huge VA display, and more
|1
|Samsung's Notebook 9 portables rock eighth-gen Core i7s
|3
|Rumor: Ryzen 2 set for Q1 2018 and a Fenghuang APU breaks cover
|54
|TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: eight days left and counting
|8
|MSI gives Radeon RX Vega cards an Air Boost
|22
|Corsair's latest SO-DIMM kit takes 32 GB of DDR4 to 4000 MT/s
|8
|Full disclosure: while I work for Intel; the opinions I express here are my own I think I understanding the issue you ran into. For the Braswell platf...
|+38