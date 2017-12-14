Monkey Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:45 PM on December 14, 2017


Monkey on the right tried to steal my wallet, true story.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Nvidia Titan V review part 1: gaming @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI Raider GE63VR 7RE 120Hz gaming laptop review @ KitGuru
  3. be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 case review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Titan V gaming benchmarks: accelerating async performance in DX12 & Vulkan @ Gamers Nexus

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Cocktail machine mixes perfect drinks every time @ HackADay
  2. Ancient amber seals away first direct evidence of dinosaur blood-sucking ticks @ New Atlas
  3. After 14 months, a new and improved New Shepard flies again @ Ars Technica
  4. Hidden places to be explored by minimal impact blimp @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. PepsiCo reserves 100 Tesla Semis, likely at $20,000 a pop @ Ars Technica
  2. The Silicon Valley paradox: one in four people are at risk of hunger @ Slashdot
  3. I used to be a bitcoin bull—here's why that changed @ Ars Technica
  4. Former Uber employees have gone into debt to hang onto shares they can't sell @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Gin-flavored cheese is here to confuse your taste buds @ mashable.com
  2. In defense of the holiday cheese ball: too delicious to be tacky @ wsj.com
  3. Student behind viral Pop-Tart and cheese tweet creates new Arby's sandwich @ usatoday.com
