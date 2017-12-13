TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: eight days left and counting

Heads up, gerbils! I'm writing in to remind you of TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway. The fine folks at MSI, Antec, and Toshiba all contributed some of their wares so that three lucky gerbils have a chance at grabbing some tasty, juicy hardware.

For the big prize, MSI is offering a Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard and a GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6G graphics card. Those components will fit nicely inside Antec's P110 Luce case along with the company's massive HCP-1300 Platinum power supply unit. Toshiba's joining the festivities with three of its TR200 240 GB SSDs—one for the grand prize, and two more for a pair of runner-ups.

The contest is a random draw, so your chances are as good as anyone's—just click here, fill out the form, and answer the single question. Good luck. May the TR Santa ever be in your favor.