Rumor: Ryzen 2 set for Q1 2018 and a Fenghuang APU breaks cover

The rumor mill has been reasonably quiet of late, but its engines are firing up. Citing a Digitimes report, MoePC claims that AMD's Ryzen 2 processors (codename Pinnacle Ridge) will show up in the first quarter of 2018. Separately, an as-of-yet unknown AMD "Fenghuang" APU has apparently broken cover in the SiSoft Sandra database.

Should the rumors hold water, Ryzen 2 CPUs will be based on AMD's Zen+ architecture and manufactured on GlobalFoundries' 12LP (Leading Performance) process. Additional rumor has it that the improved process could let Pinnacle Ridge units clock higher than their predecessors and possibly offer better overclocking potential. Likewise, there's some expectation that the new processors could support higher DDR4 frequencies—a sticking point with current-generation Ryzen offerings. According to the rumor, the existing Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 series names should be kept, although the model numbers will start with a 2. As expected, the new processors will fit existing AM4 boards, although ASMedia is purportedly readying up X470 and B450 chipsets to go with the new CPUs for a March 2018 release.

One chip that isn't on the road map that MoePC got ahold of is an as-yet-unknown AMD "Fenghuang" APU with "15FF" graphics. This product found its way into the SiSoft results database recently. The 15FF IGP apparently has 28 Radeon compute units for a total of 1792 shader processors, accompanied by 2 GB of an unknown type of VRAM. Other data that made its way into the database would appear to be spurious, like the 555-MHz clock speed, 16kB of L2 cache, and a supposed 32-bit path to memory. There isn't much in the way of details about this chip, but it definitely appears to be a prototype. Still, if it is real, Fenghuang's IGP would represent a considerable increase in graphics resources over today's Vega 8 and Vega 10 IGPs. The power needed to support that much graphics horsepower could peg this chip as a desktop part, but we won't know either way until AMD offers more details, if it ever does.