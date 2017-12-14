Updated LG Gram laptops put heavy-duty power into feathery bodies

As much as we like the extra boost in performance afforded by Coffee Lake CPUs' two extra cores compared to their Kaby Lake predecessors, the benefit of extra cores to Intel's ultrabook processors is even more substantial. LG is the latest company to realize this, and it's just announced a refresh to its Gram ultrabook series that reduces the size and weight of its laptops even further despite the two extra CPU cores inside.

The Gram series includes models with 13.3", 14", and 15.6" displays. Naturally, all use IPS panels. The updated laptops use all the tricks in the book to reduce their size (like wrapping the display in an extremely slim bezel), but the real story is their weight. LG says that the casing on the new machines is entirely constructed from "Nano Carbon Magnesium." Perhaps because of that, the Gram laptops are indeed very light: 2.1 lb (0.96 kg) for the 13.3" model, 2.2 lb (1 kg) for the 14" model, and 2.4 lb for the 15.6" model (just 1.09 kg).

LG doesn't share many specifics about the hardware inside the updated Gram models. Apparently you'll be able to buy one of the lightweight laptops with an eighth-generation Core i5 or i7 processor and one or two SSDs inside. The machines come with touchscreens, fingerprint readers, and Thunderbolt 3 ports as standard equipment. The high-capacity 72 Wh battery in the new Grams should be good for a claimed 22.5 hours between charges on the the 13.3" version, 21.5 hours on the 14" model, and 19 hours on the 15.6" machine, though we expect real-life figures to be much lower.

LG will be showing the new Grams at the Consumer Electronics Show starting on January 9 in Las Vegas. The laptops should hit stores shortly after that.