Thursday deals: a nice Z370 mobo, a huge VA display, and more

Hello, gerbils! I have a request for you today. I'm going to have a horizontal "wisdom" tooth (yes, really) pulled today, so I'll have an hour of two of horrible suffering followed by a few days of pain and eating mostly Queal. So if you have any best wishes, prayers, or positive thoughts, send them my way. On a happier note, here's today's collection of hardware deals. We have a wide selection, so get your credit cards out.

It might be the season for eggnog, but a good number of gerbils are looking forward to Coffee Lake instead. The Z370 Aorus Gaming WiFi is as nice a home as any for an eighth-gen Core CPU. It comes with USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, two M.2 sockets, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a Creative Sound Core 3D chip for good measure. Grab one of these for a low $129.99 from Newegg. As if that price wasn't good enough, there's a $30 rebate card on tap, too.

Here's something out of left field. The Viotek GN34C is an enormous 34" ultra-wide VA curved display with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 100 Hz refresh rate. Those are eyebrow-raising specs on their own, but there's FreeSync support on tap, too. A display with these features and size would normally cost a pretty penny, but you can get this one for just $529.99 from Newegg.

An affordable SSD is a breath of fresh air these days. Today we have such an item, the Adata SU800 256 GB solid-state drive. It's a solid offering with 560 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speeds, and it can be yours for only $70.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCSBCBE4.

If you prefer your storage big and spinny, take a look at the Toshiba X300 5 TB hard drive. This model has a 7200-RPM speed, 128 MB of cache, and Newegg will hand it to you in exchange for only $119.99 if you use the promo code EMCBCBE23. We really do think you should be preparing some storage for all those inevitable Christmas videos.

Graphics card prices have also been riding high of late, so it's good to see a deal like the EVGA GTX 1060 6 GB ACX 2.0. This card is petite, powerful, and pretty affordable at $249.99. That price is decent in itself, but there's a $20 rebate card available that can bring the cost down to $229.99.

Finally, something to put all that hardware in: the Cooler Master MasterBox 5 case in black-and-white finish. This enclosure received a TR Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it, and you can get one for only $49.99 with the promo code EMCBCBE35. If you then fill out a rebate card, you can get another $10 off. That's insane value right there.

That's all for today, folks!