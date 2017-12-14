Antec P110 Silent touts quiet looks and quiet operation

Do you loathe noisy fans, despise tempered glass, and swear off RGB LEDs? Antec has the case for you. The Antec P110 Silent is the latest in the company's silent-running Performance Series, and rarely have we seen a case simultaneously so featureless and feature-filled.

The P110 Silent is what we would generally call a mid-tower ATX case. Like most modern cases, it mounts its power supply in a separate chamber in the bottom. Don't be fooled by the thumbscrews on the side, though: the entire class is built from steel and aluminum with bits of ABS plastic here and there. Both side panels are covered in noise-absorbing foam, and all of the fan intakes have removable filters. The P110 includes magnetic covers for the top vent to maximize noise reduction at the cost of a bit of extra airflow.

Aside from the nearly-featureless black exterior and noise-reducing features, the P110 Silent is a pretty basic case. You can install two 2.5" drives and up to six 3.5" drives inside. It has eight expansion slots, in case you were planning to install four big graphics cards. Alternatively, you can turn your graphics card sideways, although we can't imagine that will have good effects on its airflow given the amount of side-panel clearance that mount seems to offer.

Speaking of airflow, the P110 Silent will take a surprising number of spinners for a silent case. It includes one 120-mm fan in the front and one in the back. You can install two more in the front and two in the top if you like. Alternatively, you can install a pair of 140-mm fans in the front and top. Liquid-cooling enthusiasts can mount a 360-mm radiator in the front, a 280-mm radiator in the top, and a 120-mm radiator in the back.

Antec actually already sells a version of this case with a glass side panel called the P110 Luce. That model is for sale at Newegg for $110 before a $20 mail-in rebate. The company says the P110 Silent will be in stores shortly for around the same price.