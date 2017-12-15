Google Project Tango is dead—long live ARCore

Google has pulled the plug on its Project Tango augmented reality project, putting the knowledge gleaned during its development into ARCore, a "fast, performant, Android-scale SDK" that lets developers create augmented reality applications across a broad range of hardware. The search giant is now launching the second ARCore Developer Preview. While Project Tango required specific hardware in order to function, Google says ARCore will work on over 100 million devices when version 1.0 launches.

Among many other experiments, ARCore is the technology behind the AR Stickers feature on Google's Pixel phones. The second Developer Preview contains a new C API for use with the Android Native Development Kit that complements Java, Unity, and Unreal SDKs already in place. The Preview also includes functionality for pausing and resuming AR sessions, as well as improved accuracy and efficiency in the anchor, plane finding, and point cloud APIs.

Project Tango was launched in 2014 with the goal of using computer vision to detect user position without relying on GPS or other external signals. The project yielded a pair of development devices dubbed Peanut and Yellowstone, and later, two commercial devices, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the Asus Zenfone AR.

ARCore Developer Preview 2 is available for coders and hackers now. Google expects the platform to reach 1.0 status "in the coming months."