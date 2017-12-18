TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: four days left and counting

Hello, gerbil population at large. I hope you've bought all your presents by now. E-tailers and brick-and-mortar stores alike are buzzing with activity, and you better get your geeky best half (or yourself) a little something before it's too late. Meanwhile, we'd like to remind you that our partners Toshiba, MSI, and Antec have joined forces and offered a hefty pack o' hardware in TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway.

As a quick reminder, here's the giveaway's grand prize. Toshiba graciously offered its TR 200 SSD in 256 GB capacity for the lucky winner. You'll be able to plug it to an MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard, where you'll also fit MSI's GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6G graphics card. All the hardware can go inside an Antec P110 Luce case accompanied by a massive Antec HCP-1300 Platinum power supply. Two runner-ups will each get a chance at a Toshiba TR200, as well.

The contest is a random draw, so your chances are as good as anyone's—just click here, fill out the form, and answer the single question. You have until 12:00 PM Central time on December 21 to do so. Good luck. May the TR Santa ever be in your favor.