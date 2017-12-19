National Hard Candy Day Shortbread

I watched a stream of They Are Billions last week and bought it later that evening. Somehow, I managed to put over 20 hours into it over the weekend and I'm eager to get back to it for more punishment. They Are Billions ticks all the right boxes for me. It's a steampunk base-building RTS with tactical pausing and a focus on turtling up against waves of zombies, tower-defense-style.

That said, I'm planning to make my next playthrough more aggressive by using fewer walls and towers in favor of more units and quicker expansion. I certainly need to try something different, as I've yet to unlock the second map, which only requires beating the game at 20% difficulty. That final wave is brutal, man!

By the way, don't let the Early Access status of the game fool you. The only thing it's missing is the campaign. The survival mode feels complete, polished and generally well balanced.

