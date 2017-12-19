|
Most commented stories
I watched a stream of They Are Billions last week and bought it later that evening. Somehow, I managed to put over 20 hours into it over the weekend and I'm eager to get back to it for more punishment. They Are Billions ticks all the right boxes for me. It's a steampunk base-building RTS with tactical pausing and a focus on turtling up against waves of zombies, tower-defense-style.
That said, I'm planning to make my next playthrough more aggressive by using fewer walls and towers in favor of more units and quicker expansion. I certainly need to try something different, as I've yet to unlock the second map, which only requires beating the game at 20% difficulty. That final wave is brutal, man!
By the way, don't let the Early Access status of the game fool you. The only thing it's missing is the campaign. The survival mode feels complete, polished and generally well balanced.
PC hardware and computing
Games and VR
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
Tech news and culture
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
|Google Chrome will block some types of ads in February
|18
|EVGA's X299 Dark motherboard can't be any more black
|10
|National Hard Candy Day Shortbread
|4
|Tuesday deals: a 1 TB 850 EVO for $260, a ton of peripherals, and more
|2
|Crucial MX500 solid-state drives put 64-layer TLC flash to good use
|10
|Samsung Galaxy A8 smartphones make infinity affordable
|23
|Logitech's Craft keyboard reviewed
|5
|Seagate multi-actuator hard drives think two heads are better than one
|80
|Go frameless with AOC's G90 FreeSync gaming displays
|22
|TR Santa was kind to me last year, so in lieu of entering I wish you all a happy RNG!
|+22