Tuesday deals: a 1 TB 850 EVO for $260, a ton of peripherals, and more

Do you feel that in the air? The ever-growing tension, the electricity, the anticipation for Santa's presents. Regardless of how you feel about the incessant advertising and Christmas music, it's still a season for cheer and family love. If you're thinking of offering hardware and tech-related gifts, you can do no better than our selection of deals below. Take a look.

Deals on solid-state drives have become reasonably common in the past few weeks, and we can only hope that the trend continues. Today's item is the Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB SSD. This super-speedy drive got an Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it, and it's selling for $259.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBCBJ28. Grab yours now—stocks aren't likely to last.

For a change of pace, we have a good selection of high-quality peripherals today. The headliner is the Thrustmaster T300 RS wheel-and-pedals set. The steel steering wheel uses Hall-effect sensors and has an adjustable rotation angle up to 1080°. The metal pedals set includes progressive resistance on the brake and is fully adjustable in height and spacing. Get the kit for only $249 from Newegg Flash while stocks last.

If you want some roaring car sound when you're playing racing games with the wheel above, the Logitech Z506 5.1 speaker system should fit the bill just fine. This compact system has 75 W RMS of power, can connect two devices simultaneously, and can be obtained in exchange for a mere $54.99 from Walmart. That's a heck of a deal.

For night-time gaming and music, however, you'd probably want to check out the SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless headset. This quality set of cans has wireless connectivity, DTS:Headphone X surround sound virtualization, and can be had for only $99.99 from Amazon. If you were on the fence about some posh headphones, these are the ticket.

An enormous battle station desk with three monitors is an enticing prospect, but often you want to game outside your abode. That's where the Asus FX502VM-AS73 laptop comes in. This machine has a Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a storage combo with a 128 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. The graphics card is a GeForce GTX 1060 with 3 GB of its own RAM, a fine choice for the purpose. You can get this laptop for only $999 from Newegg Flash while stocks last. That price bracket is usually reserved for laptops packing GTX 1050 Tis.

That's all for today, folks!