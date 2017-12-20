Radeon Software 17.12.2 update does a bug-stomping dance

AMD's last driver update, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1, marked the latest in the company's traditional cycle of major yearly releases. Large changes to complex software packages usually mean new bugs, and today's Radeon Software 17.12.2 update fixes some of the problems that overhaul introduced, including stuttering and graphical corruption in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Ark Survival Evolved, and Netflix playback.

The red team says it has fixed a bug with the Radeon Settings Video tab disappearing after a reboot on some systems with hybrid graphics setups. Other fixes include system hangs when hot-plugging XConnect external graphics boxes, failures in GPU display scaling at low desktop resolutions, a region-recording bug in Radeon ReLive, and problems with 3x1 Eyefinity multi-monitor setups. The driver team also claims victory over some Samsung CF791 monitor-specific black screens, an intermittently-appearing performance metrics overlay, and failures stemming from color-temperature selections.

The update isn't all sunshine and roses, however. Unresolved bugs include hangs when enabling CrossFire with three or more cards, flickering in the performance metrics overlay when using Enhanced Sync on some FreeSync displays, hangs in the performance overlay when cycling display power, and system hangs when switching the GPU Workload setting to compute when CrossFire is enabled. Some other lingering issues detailed in the driver release notes.

Cautious gerbils can study AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.2 release notes. Impatient folk can follow the same link and scroll down to download the driver update.