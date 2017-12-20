GeForce 388.71 drivers are ready for the PUBG battle royale

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been tearing up the Steam charts since it went into Early Access back in March. The game has sold an amazing 25 million copies in the meantime. It's already the most-played game in Steam's history, with a staggering 1 billion hours logged and over 2 million more peak concurrent players than the previous record holder, Valve's free-to-play Dota 2. The PUBG developers are putting a bullet in its Early Access status and adding a host of new content and optimizations. Nvidia's driver team is ready for the PUBG update with its GeForce Game Ready Driver 388.71.

No one should be surprised that Nvidia recommends its GeForce 10-series cards as the best way to enjoy the carnage in PUBG. The game's performance has been the subject of some criticism, but the green graphics team claims the new driver and the latest game code deliver a consistent 60 FPS at 1920x1080 with high detail on a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. Furthermore, the company claims that the lucky folks with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti can play smoothly at 3840x2160. Dial-turners that need ultra detail settings will need a GeForce GTX 1070 to get 60 FPS at 1920x1080. More information about the performance of Nvidia graphics cards in PUBG is available here.

Nvidia's drivers typically include more than optimizations for a single game, and the 388.71 release is no exception. The driver adds support for the company's CUDA 9.1 GPU compute API, an SLI profile for Warframe, and 3D profiles for a handful of titles. The update also includes two different bugfixes for Youtube, and another for black lines across the screen when booting into Windows. Owners of notebooks with mobile GeForce GTX 1080 cards get a fix for a card detection problem, and the elite few with Titan V cards get a fix for TDR errors during Blu-Ray playback.

As usual, some issues remain unresolved. Players hanging onto aging Kepler cards may still get system hangs when playing Star Wars Battlefront II in DirectX 12 mode. GeForce GTX 780 Ti owners still get no display output when connecting a DisplayPort monitor and two DVI panels. The handful of folks trying to combine Kepler Titan cards with AMD Ryzen Threadripper motherboards will continue to experience OS installation problems. Systems with GeForce 10-series Pascal cards might BSOD during Gears of War 4, and G-Sync displays connected to Titan V cards can might blank out when attempting multiple HBM2 memory overclocks.

The curious can read Nvidia's GeForce 388.71 driver release notes here. Those ready to join yesterday's 3 million PUBG players can let GeForce Experience install the driver automatically or head over to the green team's driver download page.