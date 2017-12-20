TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: only one day left!

Time's running out, gerbils! In case you forgot, TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway is only open for entries until the end of tomorrow. We know you're all busy, running around fetching presents, making eggnog, and fixing your family's computers. However, there's hardware to be won courtesy of our friends at Antec, Toshiba, and MSI.

You could be one of three lucky gerbils taking home some free hardware. For the grand prize, the folks at Antec are offering the swanky P110 Luce enclosure where you'll fit one of the company's massive HCP-1330 Platinum power supplies. You can use all that juice to power a Toshiba TR200 240 GB SSD, which you'll connect to MSI's Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard. That mobo is where you'll fit an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming 6G graphics card and its array of shaders. Two runner-ups will each get a Toshiba TR200 240 GB SSD, too.

You don't have to be particularly skilled to be a winner in this giveaway. All you have to do is click here, fill out the form, and answer the single easy question. Be sure to place your entry until 12:00 PM Central Time on December 21. Good luck. May the TR Santa ever be in your favor.