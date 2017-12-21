National French Fried Shrimp Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on December 21, 2017


Go ahead, complain about how this is actually tempura.

PC hardware and computing (aka the Define R6 and MX500 roundup)

  1. Crucial MX500 2.5" SATA SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. Crucial MX500 (1TB) @ Hexus
  3. The Crucial MX500 1TB SSD review @ AnandTech
  4. Fractal Design Define R6 review @ bit-tech
  5. Fractal Design Define R6 review @ Guru3D
  6. Fractal Design Define R6 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  7. Mistel MD870 Sleeker keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Ryzen mobile finally arrives: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U review @ TechSpot
  9. WD My Passport SSD 1TB review @ ThinkComputers
  10. Building a personal cloud with Seagate 12TB hard drives and Synology DS918 NAS @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. A Hat in Time is so good I'm gonna die @ Quarter To Three
  2. The truth about a suspicious Killzone 2 trailer in 2005 finally comes out @ Ars Technica
  3. Tiny Metal, an Advance Wars-y strategy game, is out now @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. IV vest could make it easier to be on a drip @ New Atlas
  2. Home-brew ruby laser packs a wallop @ HackADay (great for popcorn!)
  3. Turtles tested on a teeny treadmill @ New Atlas (baby sea turtles deserve more internet love)
  4. Apple confirms iPhone with older batteries will take hits on performance @ Slashdot (filing this under 'hack')

Tech news and culture

  1. Virgin Hyperloop One sets new speed record @ New Atlas
  2. Amazon tries to figure out the packaging box problem it created @ Slashdot
  3. Apple plans combined iPhone, iPad and Mac apps to create one user experience @ Slashdot (they must have seen how great that worked out for Microsoft)
  4. Video: Astronaut Scott Kelly teaches orbital mechanics with Kerbal Space Program @ Ars Technica (forgive the video, subject matter just too good to pass up)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. LED-packing vinyl album lightens the mood @ New Atlas
  2. London's cheese festival was an epic fail @ vice.com (I wonder if there's a market for trolling people with intentionally lame conventions)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options