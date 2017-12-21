National French Fried Shrimp Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on December 21, 2017
Go ahead, complain about how this is actually tempura.
PC hardware and computing (aka the Define R6 and MX500 roundup)
- Crucial MX500 2.5" SATA SSD review @ PC Perspective
- Crucial MX500 (1TB) @ Hexus
- The Crucial MX500 1TB SSD review @ AnandTech
- Fractal Design Define R6 review @ bit-tech
- Fractal Design Define R6 review @ Guru3D
- Fractal Design Define R6 case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Mistel MD870 Sleeker keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Ryzen mobile finally arrives: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U review @ TechSpot
- WD My Passport SSD 1TB review @ ThinkComputers
- Building a personal cloud with Seagate 12TB hard drives and Synology DS918 NAS @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- A Hat in Time is so good I'm gonna die @ Quarter To Three
- The truth about a suspicious Killzone 2 trailer in 2005 finally comes out @ Ars Technica
- Tiny Metal, an Advance Wars-y strategy game, is out now @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- IV vest could make it easier to be on a drip @ New Atlas
- Home-brew ruby laser packs a wallop @ HackADay (great for popcorn!)
- Turtles tested on a teeny treadmill @ New Atlas (baby sea turtles deserve more internet love)
- Apple confirms iPhone with older batteries will take hits on performance @ Slashdot (filing this under 'hack')
Tech news and culture
- Virgin Hyperloop One sets new speed record @ New Atlas
- Amazon tries to figure out the packaging box problem it created @ Slashdot
- Apple plans combined iPhone, iPad and Mac apps to create one user experience @ Slashdot (they must have seen how great that worked out for Microsoft)
- Video: Astronaut Scott Kelly teaches orbital mechanics with Kerbal Space Program @ Ars Technica (forgive the video, subject matter just too good to pass up)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- LED-packing vinyl album lightens the mood @ New Atlas
- London's cheese festival was an epic fail @ vice.com (I wonder if there's a market for trolling people with intentionally lame conventions)