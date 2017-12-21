LG readies Nano IPS HDR monitors for CES

We're not quite in the midst of the CES rush yet, but a few companies are advising us about what they'll be showing in Vegas come January. For its part, LG will be showing three new displays at the expo. LG refers to the new monitors as upgraded models of existing popular displays, and all three of them will support the company's Nano IPS display technology, as well as the DisplayHDR 600 spec.

The first model on show will be the 32UK950. This will be a 4K UHD (3840x2160 resolution) monitor able to reproduce 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. Its HDR chops come from a powerful backlight with a peak brightness of 600 cd/m². LG doesn't say a lot more about this display's specifications, but it does remark that the monitor will have Thunderbolt 3 support including TB3 display chaining. That means it will be able to connect another 4K UHD monitor to the same device.

Next up on the CES docket for LG will be the 34WK95U, which will be an ultrawide display using a Nano-IPS panel in 5120x2160 resolution. Like the 32UK950 above, it will have HDR600 support and Thunderbolt 3. Both of these displays will have the ability to charge a connected laptop over the Thunderbolt connection.

Finally, the company mentioned a 34GK950G. This will apparently be a 2560x1440 gaming monitor. LG shared even less information about this display than the ultrawide above, but it will seemingly support G-Sync along with the Nano-IPS technology that allows all three of these displays to support the HDR600 standard.

The term "Nano IPS" is a new one on us. LG says it "involves the application of nanometer-sized particles to the screen's LED to absorb excess light wavelengths." That sounds a lot like Samsung's Quantum Dot LED backlight system to us. LG didn't share any more information on Nano IPS nor any pricing or availability details on these displays with us, but we'll probably hear all that at CES.