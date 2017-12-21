Zotac joins the eGPU party with its Amp Box enclosures

We've seen a number of external graphics enclosures from PC parts manufacturers at the beginning of the alphabet, and now Zotac is entering the fray with the Amp Box and the diminutive Amp Box Mini. Both of Zotac's boxes are smaller than some of the units we've seen, which makes sense given the company's fetish for making mighty-mite video cards like the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini.

The standard Amp Box measures 5.8" wide, 10.1" tall, and 10.7" deep (15 cm x 26 cm x 27 cm) and the smaller Amp Box Mini is 3.9" x 7.2" x 9.1" (10 cm x 18 cm x 23 cm). The smaller of the pair can hold a dual-slot graphics card up to 7.8" (20 cm) in length. Zotac says the external power supply included with the Amp Box Mini can deliver enough juice for a maximum card power draw of 150 W. The larger Amp Box can accept a graphics card up to 9" long and the internal power supply can nourish boards that draw as much as 250 W. Those maximum board sizes are a bit shorter than some of the other eGPU boxes we've seen, but Zotac does specialize in making compact PCs and miniature versions of high-end graphics cards.

Like most other Thunderbolt 3 eGPU boxes, Zotac claims its Amp Box units have up to 40 Gbps bandwidth for communication with the host system, compared to a mere 10 Gbps for USB 3.1 Gen 2. The company mentioned that buyers uninterested in gaming or GPU compute scenarios can instead install a speedy NVMe SSD in either external enclosure.

The larger Amp Box's sides are illuminated by RGB LEDs, controllable using Zotac's Spectra utility. Both boxes have a built-in USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub, and the Amp Box adds a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible USB charging jack on the front. Zotac didn't mention any host charging goodness in either Amp Box, and neither version has an Ethernet port for wired networking.

Zotac didn't provide any pricing or availability information about the Amp Box or the Amp Box Mini, but we imagine the company will have something to say about them at CES in a couple of weeks.