Thursday deals: an Oculus Rift kit, a Ryzen mobo, and more

Hello, gerbils. 'Tis almost the night before Christmas, and decorated pine trees everywhere probably have more than a few boxes laying underneath them by now. There's still time to do some last-minute shopping, though. To help with that endeavor, we've scoured the e-tailer lands and bring you the best deals we found. Here's what we have for today.

If you've had a little too much family time with your in-laws, perhaps goggling yourself in might be a good idea. That's where the Oculus Rift with Touch VR system comes in. This is one of the two top-tier VR headsets of the moment, and it comes ready to use with two sensors and a pair of hand controllers. Grab the set for $379 from Newegg and get a free Cooler Master MasterPulse 2.0 headset thrown in for free.

We're betting that more than a few people are building new PCs this Christmas season, and a good number of those will certainly use Ryzen processors. A good home for one of those CPUs is the Asus Prime B350-Plus motherboard. This mobo has an M.2 socket, a pair of USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and can be had for only $79.99 from Newegg. There's a $10 rebate card on top of that, too.

A new build needs a power supply, and you can do no better than the EVGA SuperNova 650 G1. This fully-modular unit is 80 Plus Gold-certified and has a ten-year warranty. Get a hold of one from Newegg for $79.99. That's a nice price on its own, but there's a $20 rebate card that can drive it down to an especially-juicy $59.99.

Here's a potential gift for pretty much anyone that's into gaming (or maybe for yourself). The Razer DeathAdder Chroma mouse has five buttons, a quality 10,000-DPI sensor that can withstand acceleration up to 50 g, and, of course, RGB LED lighting. You can get your hands on one of these for only $39.99 from Newegg Flash while stocks last.

We recently looked at the HP Envy x360 convertible with a Ryzen 2500U APU inside. Best Buy is running a deal on a version with 8 GB of RAM and a 1 TB hard drive, and you can get it for only $574.99. That discount brings the price down enough to swap the hard drive for an SSD and still come out ahead.

