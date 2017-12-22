Deal of the day: an Acer Swift 3 with a GeForce MX150 for $660

Acer's 14" Swift 3 has rapidly become one of my favorite budget laptops of the year. The version with a GeForce MX150 inside is especially compelling. It's not any heavier or thicker than its Intel IGP-powered counterpart, yet it provides fine basic gaming experiences with today's most popular titles and can even run older AAA titles plenty well at lower resolutions. The Core i5-8250U is also an impressively powerful and power-efficient chip, delivering a huge performance boost to ultrabooks like this one. Best of all, Newegg has been offering compelling prices on these machines lately. You can get one today for $659.99 with promo code GAMEWNE20—the lowest price we've seen so far for such a system.

Budding gamers aren't giving up a responsive storage device or memory capacity for that price, either. The Swift 3 comes with 8 GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, an amazing combo for the money. A 1920x1080 IPS display provides plenty of real estate for productivity tasks, too. Ample USB connectivity, a Microsoft Precision Touchpad, and even a built-in SD card reader make this machine a well-rounded package. Act fast, as this deal will almost certainly sell out before the clock runs out on it.