Bundle up with games from the Steam Winter Sale

If you feel your wallet tugging itself from your pocket, gerbils, it's because it's time once again for yet another game sale. The Steam Winter Sale is in full swing. As usual, we've taken up the task of trawling the store pages for the best deals.

The highlight of our picks today has to be Grand Theft Auto V. If you still don't own Rockstar's magnum opus to-date, it's down to just $24—the first time in history it's been discounted more than half-off. GTA V is a landmark title that not only boasts an excellent single-player story mode but also a rich, persistent online experience that just got a major update. It still looks darn good for a last-gen console release, too.

A couple of other AAA releases are also at their lowest prices ever. Assassin's Creed: Origins is only 30% off at $42, but it's just 2 months old and a return to form for the series. It's also one of the most visually lush releases this year, so if you got a new graphics card under the holiday tree, the game should be a good showcase. Shadow Warrior 2 is $20, and a hell of a game alongside sporting great graphics. Quantum Break is another ridiculously good-looking title, and it's 75% off at $10.

Speaking of gorgeous games, The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition includes the base game and all of its content, and it's at its lowest price ever. If you need to lose a hundred-plus hours of your life, grab it for $20. If you've already played The Witcher and Skyrim and want more of that open-world fantasy gameplay, try out Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. It's Capcom's take on the style, and just $12. You could also try the woefully-underrated Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning for only $5.

Folks who are less about exploration and role-playing and more about combat style would be remiss to miss Bayonetta ($10), Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition ($10), and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance ($7.50). If you like a combination of all of those aspects, then you probably shouldn't miss Dark Souls III at its lowest price ever: just $15, or $38.24 with all its DLC. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin is marked down 75% too, to $10.

Salt & Sanctuary is a 2D indie take on the Dark Souls formula. It's never been cheaper than its current price of $7.19, and it gets two eager thumbs up from me. Other heavily-discounted fantastic indies include: Torchlight II ($4), The Stanley Parable ($3.74), Bionic Commando: Rearmed ($2), Spelunky ($1.49), and Fez ($1). Earth Defense Force is a series of very silly co-op games about blowing up giant bugs, and if you've never played them, Insect Armageddon is a great intro to the series for $1.

Finally, everything by Valve is on sale. You can get all of the company's games for $16.40. That includes the Half-Life, Portal, and Left 4 Dead series, as well as CS:GO. You can also grab a Steam Controller and the Steam Link togther for just $34.63. Check out Colton's review of Steam's dual-trackpad controller if you're not sure about it. Meanwhile, the Steam Link lets you stream gameplay from any PC running Steam to any HDMI-equipped display in your house via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. It works well, and it's a lot easier than moving a computer around.

Don't forget to vote in the Steam Awards, too—today's category is the "choices matter" nomination, and there'll be a new one every day. There is surely a super-special deal that we missed somewhere, so if you're deeply offended that we've declined to denote your favorite game, let us know in the comments.