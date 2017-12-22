TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: claim your prizes!

Greetings, gerbils! Christmas day may be just around the corner, but there's still one final issue to take care of. I'm sure you've been waiting with bated breath for the reveal of the winners in TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway. Well, start the drum roll—here they are.

First of all, we'd like to shout out to our good buddies at MSI, Antec, and Toshiba for making this giveaway possible. All three companies were most gracious in offering their wares for grabs. Let's have a round of applause for them.

The grand prize winner will take home most of a system. The prize haul comprises an MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard (a value of $205), an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6G graphics card (worth $300), an Antec P110 Luce case (an $85 value), an Antec HCP-1300 Platinum power supply (goes for $300), and finally a Toshiba TR200 256 GB SSD (worth $90). Congratulations, Joseph Michael, for you are the big winner!

Two other lucky gerbils also get to take something home. Both Joseph S. Lawson and Erik Brown will each get a Toshiba TR200 256 GB SSD, ready to take in some games acquired in the Steam Winter sale.

Our biz guy Adam "Inkling" Eiberger will reach out to the winners in short order. The TR staff would like to congratulate the winners and thank the folks at MSI, Antec, and Toshiba. Merry Christmas, everyone!