National Candy Cane Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 9:00 AM on December 26, 2017
Close enough.
Another Merry Christmas to the TR audience. While we are on the clock today, many are not, including the PR departments of many of the companies we cover. Content will be slow today as a result. We'll be back to full capacity tomorrow.
PC hardware and computing
- NVIDIA TITAN V review part 3: deep learning performance @ PC Perspective
- The Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-Inch) review @ AnandTech
- Raijintek Asterion Classic case review @ ThinkComputers
- 2nd-Gen Core i7 vs. 8th-Gen Core i7 @ TechSpot
- EK-Vardar EVO 120ER fan review @ TechPowerUp
- Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W review @ JonnyGuru
- Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition review @ HotHardware
- Koolance 400A-S TR4 Threadripper CPU water block review @ HardOCP
- Performance tests show AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards love mining XMR Monero @ Legit Reviews
Games and VR
- Overwatch burns the troll log @ Blue's News
- I don't play fishing games, but if I did, I'd play Atom Fishing II @ Quarter To Three
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew no longer requires space-goggles @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets (HackADay madness edition)
- 16-cylinder stirling engine gets a tune up @ HackADay
- Printing without supports! @ HackADay (got a bit of déjà vu from this one)
- Micro-ATX Arduino is the ultimate breakout board @ HackADay
- Coffee table model railroad with all the bells and whistles (and lights and sirens) @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Elon Musk shows off near-complete Falcon Heavy rocket @ New Atlas
- OkCupid begins enforcing real-name rules, insists it's a good idea @ Ars Technica
- Estimates of Bitcoin's soaring energy use are likely overstating the electric power required to mine the cryptocurrency @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Bringing a Christmas lights show inside @ HackADay
- FACT CHECK: Did a man sell Chuck E. Cheese tokens as 'Bitcoins'? @ snopes.com
- Shuttered east village cheese shop is starting to smell @ ny.eater.com (know parm, know foul)