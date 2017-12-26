National Candy Cane Day Shortbread

Another Merry Christmas to the TR audience. While we are on the clock today, many are not, including the PR departments of many of the companies we cover. Content will be slow today as a result. We'll be back to full capacity tomorrow.

PC hardware and computing

Games and VR

Overwatch burns the troll log @ Blue's News I don't play fishing games, but if I did, I'd play Atom Fishing II @ Quarter To Three Star Trek: Bridge Crew no longer requires space-goggles @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets (HackADay madness edition)

16-cylinder stirling engine gets a tune up @ HackADay Printing without supports! @ HackADay (got a bit of déjà vu from this one) Micro-ATX Arduino is the ultimate breakout board @ HackADay Coffee table model railroad with all the bells and whistles (and lights and sirens) @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

Elon Musk shows off near-complete Falcon Heavy rocket @ New Atlas OkCupid begins enforcing real-name rules, insists it's a good idea @ Ars Technica Estimates of Bitcoin's soaring energy use are likely overstating the electric power required to mine the cryptocurrency @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

Bringing a Christmas lights show inside @ HackADay FACT CHECK: Did a man sell Chuck E. Cheese tokens as 'Bitcoins'? @ snopes.com Shuttered east village cheese shop is starting to smell @ ny.eater.com (know parm, know foul)