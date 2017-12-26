LG's 27GK750F-B gaming monitor strobes at 240 Hz

As enthusiasts, we tend to bloviate about the beauty of high-resolution HDR displays with IPS and VA panels, but the fact remains that most folks are perfectly fine with regular old TN LCDs. Certainly for a competitive gaming workload, the most important part of a display's performance is its motion clarity. We've seen 240-Hz monitors before, but LG's 27GK750F-B is the first of its kind to also include a blur-reducing backlight.

As savvy gerbils have probably already guessed, this is a 27" display built around a TN LCD panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. LG specs the display for up to a 240-Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support on tap. The company also marks it down for a 2-ms response time, or 1 ms with motion blur reduction. That sort of specification is becoming common ever since LG's rival Samsung started reporting its response times as "Moving Picture Response Time."

This isn't the first time we've seen the 240-Hz figure associated with a blur-reducing LG monitor. The older 24GM77 supported a "Motion 240" feature that used black frame insertion. Judging from the diagram on the product page, the new 27GK750F-B apparently uses backlight strobe for blur reduction, and can do so at its full 240 Hz refresh rate.

As is common with blur-reducing displays, the 27GK750F-B has a high typical brightness of 400 cd/m². The powerful backlight helps maintain a comfortable brightness while using the strobe mode. Otherwise, the rest of the specifications on the display are fairly unremarkable. LG says the 27GK750F-B can reproduce 72% of the NTSC color space (roughly 100% of the sRGB space) and puts down "170/160" for the viewing angles, almost certainly referring to a probably-optimistic 170° horizontal viewing angle and a 160° vertical viewing angle.

The included stand is pretty nice—it supports tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments. Gamers will be able to hook up to the 27GK750F-B using DisplayPort or HDMI, and there's also a USB 3.0 hub with quick-charge support. Taken as a whole, the 27GK750F-B could be one of the best monitors for energy-drink-fuelled twitchy gamers that need absolute motion clarity at the expense of image quality. Let's just hope they're serious about competition, because LG intends to ask $549 for its gaming opus.