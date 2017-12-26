Good morning, gerbils. We hope you haven't put on too much weight over Christmas. After all, we wouldn't want you to be so pudgy that you can't get your credit card out of your wallet. We bet you're still dying for hardware deals. Here's what we found for you today.
That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.
|LG's 27GK750F-B gaming monitor strobes at 240 Hz
|4
|Tuesday deals: Crucial MX300s, an Aorus GTX 1060 6GB, and more
|2
|National Candy Cane Day Shortbread
|13
|TR's 2017 Christmas giveaway: claim your prizes!
|15
|Bundle up with games from the Steam Winter Sale
|14
|Deal of the day: an Acer Swift 3 with a GeForce MX150 for $660
|24
|Nvidia will end driver support for 32-bit operating systems
|36
|Gigabyte's Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box external graphics card reviewed
|28
|National French Fried Shrimp Day Shortbread
|20
|Wow, can't believe I won let alone the grand prize. Thank you techreport and everyone. Merry Christmas.
|+30