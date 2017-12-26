Tuesday deals: Crucial MX300s, an Aorus GTX 1060 6GB, and more

Good morning, gerbils. We hope you haven't put on too much weight over Christmas. After all, we wouldn't want you to be so pudgy that you can't get your credit card out of your wallet. We bet you're still dying for hardware deals. Here's what we found for you today.

Everyone loves a quiet graphics card like the Aorus GeForce GTX 1060 Xtreme Edition 6G. This card is outfitted with two 100-mm fans, a metal back plate, and RGB LED lighting. It can be yours for $279.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCBCCF44.

Next up, the motherboard where you might slot that card in. The Asus Prime X370-Pro has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.0 ports, an M.2 socket, metal reinforcement around the main PCIe slots, and can be yours for $127.99 at Newegg. There's a $20 rebate card available on top of that, too.

We very much enjoyed the Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S keyboard when we reviewed it. It's solidly built, stylish, and won't take up much space on your desk. You can currently get the version with Cherry MX Red switches for $97.50 from Amazon. That's not a bad price on its own, but you can fill out a form for a juicy $30 rebate.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.