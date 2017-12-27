Poll: What product category are you most excited about for 2018?

The almost-past year of 2017 was a big one for CPU technology announcements. We got AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper units plus Intel's Core X family and a range of Coffee Lake processors. Over on the graphics card aisle, we got the mighty GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 cards.

With all that new hardware, we bet that more than a few of you took the upgrade plunge and built spankin' new systems for yourselves, friends, or family. But time goes on and the computing train doesn't have a final stop. 2018 is shaping up to be another contested year for hardware, and we're wondering what you gerbils are looking forward to the most.

Interesting prospects could include graphics cards based on Nvidia's Volta and AMD's Navi architectures, Ryzen 2 processors, ninth-generation Intel Core CPUs, DDR5 memory, or maybe even more products similar to the 3D XPoint-powered Optane SSDs. We could perhaps see 4K high-refresh-rate HDR monitors with G-Sync or FreeSync, too. What product category has you most excited for 2018? Let us know using the poll below.