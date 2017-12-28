Card Playing Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 9:00 AM on December 28, 2017
Jeff says "RIP GR Tron"
PC hardware and computing
- Dan Luu explores 40 years of PC input latency @ his blog
- Asus ROG Rampage VI APEX motherboard review @ HardOCP
- CalDigit AV Pro 2 3TB external drive (USB 3/USB C) @ KitGuru
- TerraMaster D5-300C USB Type-C 5-Bay RAID enclosure review @ Legit Reviews
Games and VR
- Doom turns philosophical in The Revenant Problem @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Big titles must wait as Nintendo pushes back 64GB Switch game card rollout @ Ars Technica
- This is how Minecraft brought down the internet @ Quarter To Three
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fan-remake Lost Alpha gets a major update for the holidays @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Your 3D printer could print stone @ HackADay
- Acoustic attacks on HDDs can sabotage PCs, CCTV systems, ATMs, more @ Slashdot
- JST is not a connector @ HackADay
- If dogs can smell cancer, why don't they screen people? @ Slashdot
Tech news and culture
- Cities with Uber have lower rates of ambulance usage @ Slashdot
- FCC approves first wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system @ Engadget
- Google's voice-generating AI is now indistinguishable from humans @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Pamper your party guests with gougeres (French cheese puffs) @ tampabay.com
- Leeroy Jenkins creator releases never seen before cut to raise awareness about net neutrality @ theverge.com