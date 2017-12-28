Card Playing Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 9:00 AM on December 28, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Dan Luu explores 40 years of PC input latency @ his blog
  2. Asus ROG Rampage VI APEX motherboard review @ HardOCP
  3. CalDigit AV Pro 2 3TB external drive (USB 3/USB C) @ KitGuru
  4. TerraMaster D5-300C USB Type-C 5-Bay RAID enclosure review @ Legit Reviews

Games and VR

  1. Doom turns philosophical in The Revenant Problem @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Big titles must wait as Nintendo pushes back 64GB Switch game card rollout @ Ars Technica
  3. This is how Minecraft brought down the internet @ Quarter To Three
  4. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fan-remake Lost Alpha gets a major update for the holidays @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Your 3D printer could print stone @ HackADay
  2. Acoustic attacks on HDDs can sabotage PCs, CCTV systems, ATMs, more @ Slashdot
  3. JST is not a connector @ HackADay
  4. If dogs can smell cancer, why don't they screen people? @ Slashdot

Tech news and culture

  1. Cities with Uber have lower rates of ambulance usage @ Slashdot
  2. FCC approves first wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system @ Engadget
  3. Google's voice-generating AI is now indistinguishable from humans @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Pamper your party guests with gougeres (French cheese puffs) @ tampabay.com
  2. Leeroy Jenkins creator releases never seen before cut to raise awareness about net neutrality @ theverge.com
