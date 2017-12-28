Thursday deals: a 4K IPS display for $200 and more

Greetings, gerbils. If you've been feeling like it's been a really slow week news-wise, you're not alone. We'd wager that CES 2018 is going to be a non-stop announcement fest, since PR departments everywhere seem to be saving up their shots for two weeks from now. Even still, daily life at hardware e-tailers goes on, and we dug up today's best deals for you.

We bet you've been dying to join the high-DPI bandwagon. You're in luck today, then. The Sceptre U257W-4000R is a 27" IPS display with a resolution of 3840x2160. Brightness tops out at 250 cd/m², and the contrast ratio is 1000:1. The monitor includes built-in speakers and an input selection with HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort connectors. Grab one of these displays for a stupid-low $199.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCBCCG28.

There's been a lot of deals on MSI motherboards lately, and today's no exception. The MSI Z370 SLI Plus has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, metal reinforcement on the main PCIe slots, two M.2 sockets, and (you guessed it) RGB LEDs. You can get it for only $119.99 from Newegg, and there's a $30 rebate available on top of that.

Wise men and women always say "don't skimp on your PSU." Grab a unit like the Seasonic Focus Plus 850. This box o' watts has fully-modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and should be up to the task of powering nearly every desktop PC around. You can get one of these for only $99.99 from Newegg. That's a good price already, and you can shave it down to $74.99 if you make use of the $25 rebate that's available.

Sony's Dualshock 4 is one of the best gamepads around. It's also really handy that Steam can use it natively, and there are a variety of tools available for non-Steam titles. You can get one of these controllers today for a low $39.99 from Newegg Flash. That's a substantial discount from the $60 or so it usually commands. Grab one while stocks last.

I bet that Santa probably dropped off a little cash in your stocking. Some of it could go to your home theater fund, perhaps funelled directly into a Harman/Kardon AVR-1720S 7.2 receiver. It has a whopping six HDMI inputs, two subwoofer outs, and can pump 100 W per channel. The receiver also comes with the usual bevy of networking and surround sound features. Get one of these for only $249.99 from Newegg Flash (while stocks last) and get that cinema going.

