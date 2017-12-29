Adata Infarex RGB LED gaming mouse and pad light up the night

Adata is following in the footsteps of fellow memory-and-storage vendors like Corsair, Kingston, and G.Skill by expanding its brand into the realm of PC gaming peripherals. The fruits of the company's latest expansion are the Infarex M10 Gaming Mouse and Infarex R10 Mousepad. The mouse and pad come packaged together and both light up the room with integrated RGB LED illumination.

As a fan of slick mousing surfaces, I'm interested in trying out the Infarex R10 Mousepad. The onboard RGB LED light show can show any of seven selectable colors or cycle through colors two different ways. The surface of the pad is made of scratch-resistant PVC material that's been textured for a balance of grip and speed. The pad needs to be plugged in using a 5.6' (1.7 m) USB cable for the lights to work.

The Infarex M10 Gaming Mouse has two primary buttons and a wheel on top, plus a pair of extra clickers on the side near the user's right thumb. Adata didn't provide any model numbers for the switches or the optical sensor, but the company did say the buttons are rated for 10 million clicks. The M10's optical sensor has four settings from 800 to 3200 DPI and can track when accelerated up to 8 g. The sensitivity is selected using the two smaller buttons near the scroll wheel. The polling rate is limited to 125 Hz, a fairly low value compared to the 1000-Hz rates of many gaming mice. The M10 is 4.7" long, 2.6" wide, and 1.3" tall (12 cm x 6.8 cm x 3.5 cm) and weighs in at 5.1 oz (145 g).

Adata didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but did say the Infarex M10 Gaming Mouse and Infarex R10 Mousepad would come packaged together. The specs of the mouse suggest that we can expect a reasonable asking price whenever the combo pack hits the shelves. The manufacturer offers one-year warranty coverage on both items.