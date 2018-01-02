Further details of Intel's Kaby Lake-and-Radeon union leak

Intel's Indian web site leaked some tasty details of the company's upcoming CPU with Radeon graphics on package yesterday. One of those CPUs, now officially known as the Core i7-8809G, showed up on the company's overclockable desktop CPU list before being scrubbed. The leak revealed several tantalizing new facts about this union of blue-team and red-team technologies.

Most critically, the info Intel posted revealed that the i7-8809G will have a "target package power" of 100 W. Intel has already said that the CPU on the i7-8809G will be one of its H-series (35 W or 45 W) parts, so that means the graphics portion of the package could have roughly 55 W or 65 W to play with if we presume that power budgets are mostly fixed between this duo of functional units.

The CPU side of the i7-8809G will have four cores, eight threads, a 3.1 GHz base clock and 8 MB of L3 cache. Intel didn't provide boost speeds, but those base-clock and cache figures are dead ringers for the i7-7920HQ that tops Intel's Kaby Lake H-series offerings today. That chip has a 4.1 GHz boost speed, and if the i7-8809G does prove overclockable, builders might be able to push the CPU even further with some tweaks.

Despite the eighth-generation model number, the CPU die on board the i7-8809G bears all the hallmarks of being caffeine-free. The DDR4-2400 maximum memory speed points to this being a Kaby Lake-H quad-core chip. Coffee Lake six-core parts like the Core i5-8400, Core i5-8600K, Core i7-8700, and Core i7-8700K all support DDR4-2666 out of the box, while quad-core chips like the Core i3-8100 stick with the Kaby Lake-standard DDR4-2400.

Intel's leak also confirmed that the i7-8809G boasts Radeon RX Vega graphics power alongside its Intel CPU. Intel didn't reveal any information about the processing resources or graphics memory available from the Radeon RX Vega M GH processor, but the package power figure and our back-of-the-napkin divvying-up of that figure suggest that this could be a Radeon RX 550 or Radeon RX 560-class GPU.

We already know that RX Vega parts tend to scale well down the voltage-and-frequency curve from our experience with Vega desktop cards' power profiles, and we've already seen how well eight Vega compute units perform in a 25 W package aboard the Ryzen 5 2500U APU, so it's possible that drawing conclusions about this GPU's weight class from Polaris chips is pessimistic. We'll really need to wait for further details to peg the position of this chip in the GPU hierarchy.

The Core i7-8809G was already slated for launch in the first quarter of this year, and the 2018 CES kicks off next week. We hope to learn more about Intel's compact powerhouse and the systems it'll inhabit when we hit the ground in Vegas soon. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN for catching this leak.