Run It Up The Flagpole And See If Anyone Salutes It Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on January 2, 2018


Ironically, I just can't come up with a good caption for today's image...

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix GTX 1080 Ti review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cherry B.Unlimited 3.0 AES wireless desktop set @ KitGuru
  3. Linksys RE9000 MU-MIMO range extender reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  4. Lian Li Alpha 550X case review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop review @ HotHardware
  6. Mining XMR Monero with AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition cards - over 2050 H/s @ Legit Reviews

Games and VR (Tom Chick edition)

  1. The most disappointing games of 2017 @ Quarter To Three
  2. The most surprising games of 2017 @ Quarter To Three
  3. The most overrated games of 2017 @ Quarter To Three
  4. Top ten games of 2017 @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Ergonomic keyboard designed from the ground up @ HackADay
  2. Eat some Pringles, feed the cat @ HackADay
  3. BeefBot: your robotic grill master @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Efforts grow to help students evaluate what they see online @ Slashdot
  2. Inside Microsoft HQ's weird, wonderful swag store @ Ars Technica
  3. Carlsberg turns to AI to help develop beers @ Slashdot
  4. Source code for Apple's historic Lisa OS to be made available in 2018 @ Ars Technica
  5. Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015 @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. GeIL Super Luce RGB SYNC DDR4-3000 32GB memory kit review @ ThinkComputers
