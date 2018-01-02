Asus ProArt PA27AC offers accurate colors and DisplayHDR 400 support

Folks looking for a monitor capable of high-dynamic-range output (HDR) breathed a sigh of relief last month when the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) introduced a set of standards for what consumers should expect from a monitor with the HDR label. Asus is one of the first manufacturers to announce a display that's certified under the new spec: the ProArt PA27AC.

Asus orients the ProArt PA27AC toward the needs of graphics professionals. This 27" IPS display has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and offers true eight-bit color and a color gamut covering 100% of the sRGB space. The monitor's middling 5-ms gray-to-gray response time makes it less interesting for gaming but should satisfy its target audience. The PA27AC supports HDR10 and meets VESA's baseline DisplayHDR 400 standards, so its peak luminance is 400 cd/m² and there's global dimming on tap. When displaying a static scene or image, as when working up a photo, the PA27AC can sustain 320 cd/m² of brightness.

Asus claims that users will find that the PA27AC will provide highly accurate colors, as well. The display is factory-calibrated to a delta-E value of less than 2, and a uniformity-compensation setting in the display's calibration options should mitigate fluctuations in brightness and color. There's also six-axis color adjustment capability.

Like many other recent displays, the PA27AC offers slim "frameless" bezels. The included stand is flexible and offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. It also has an understated look with a polished base and a brushed-metal column behind the display. The monitor receives signals through Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, or HDMI 2.0 connectors, and offers USB ports that support power delivery up to 45 W. Asus hasn't indicated the display's pricing or availability yet, but it's likely that we'll learn more at next week's CES event.