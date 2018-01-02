LG will show off an 88-inch 8K OLED screen at CES

At next week's CES show in Las Vegas, LG Display will be showing what it claims is the largest-ever OLED display. The new screen boasts an 88-inch diagonal and has a resolution of 7680x4320—better known as UHD 8K. That's four times the pixels of the most common "4K" display, and sixteen times the pixels of your typical 1920x1080 (or "1080p") monitor. Don't expect retina-class pixel density from those arrangements, though, as the 88-inch monster only rings in at 100 ppi.

Along with the announcement, LG does some proselytizing about the wonders of OLEDs. For those not yet in the know, organic light-emitting diodes are a completely different sort of display from your typical "LED monitor." Most of today's displays use a series of LEDs to shine light through a liquid-crystal display panel, creating the field of colors you see. OLEDs instead are "emissive" displays, meaning the panel itself is what is creating the light.

OLEDs can be controlled on a per-pixel basis, so the screen can actually turn off pixels that are not in use. In turn, that results in the deepest blacks and highest contrast possible. OLEDs also boast faster switching times than even the fastest LCDs, and that means fewer worries about panel response times for gamers.

Big fancy screens are one thing, but LG hasn't actually announced a product using this 88-inch panel yet. Instead, LG says the creation of the massive high-resolution OLED shows the fruits of its redoubled efforts toward developing a complete range of OLED screens to serve every market segment. The company doesn't explicitly say as much, but it's possible that LG has made a breakthrough in resolving some of the lingering issues that plague the best display tech around—or at least has a better handle on producing large numbers of OLED panels economically.

Gerbil-in-chief Jeff Kampan recently picked up an LG OLED TV, and he's been gushing over it to the rest of us here at TR ever since. He'll be in Vegas to see LG's new hotness next week, so perhaps we'll have more details about the display then.