AMD plans to issue an Adrenalin hotfix for broken DirectX 9 games

The wide-ranging backward compatibility of the PC is one of its greatest strengths as a gaming platform, but folks trying to step back just a few years on their Radeon-equipped rigs might be having trouble right now. The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition release apparently broke a significant part of the DirectX 9 driver stack for the red team's video cards. Fortunately, Terry Makedon—director of roadmap, strategy, marketing and user experience for AMD GPU software—says AMD is hard at work on a hotfix for at least some of the affected titles.

The Reddit thread linked above has a partial list of the games that are broken in some way on the current driver. The apparently-affected titles are primarily based on the DirectX 9 API, as we noted. There are a lot of great games on the list, but the most notable are the first two Witcher games, much of the Command and Conquer series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and most games based on Valve's Source engine like the evergreen CS:GO and Team Fortress 2. Those are just a few of the many affected titles gamers have discovered so far.

Initially, some enthusiasts were concerned that AMD wouldn't fix the problem. On its official message boards, an AMD tech support member said "we are unlikely to devote any valuable engineering resources to this issue, which is most likely caused by outdated API modules." However, it seems like AMD underestimated the breadth of the issue at that time. Here's hoping the Radeon driver team gets the problem worked out sooner rather than later.