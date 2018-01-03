G.Skill's Sniper X DDR4 memory hides in plain sight

Whether due to connotations of manliness or an association with popular action shooter games, military aesthetics are always popular with certain people. G.Skill appears to be seeking to serve that segment with its latest memory modules. The new Sniper X DDR4 memory series looks similar to the company's flagship Ripjaws series in specifications, but wraps the modules in a metallic exterior with camouflage accents.

You can get Sniper X RAM in urban camouflage, digital camouflage, or a "classic" camouflage that's inspired by Vietnam War-era jungle camo. The urban camo versions have a black heatspreader to go along with the grey shades of the camo design, while the other two come with a silver spreader. G.Skill says the yellow hints in the design of the digital camo modules were meant to match up with the color scheme on Asus TUF motherboards.

If this kind of styling is your scene, you'll be able to grab the new modules in kits with capacities up to 128 GB and transfer rates up to 3600 MT/s. Naturally, the new gear supports XMP 2.0 for simplified setup. G.Skill says the Sniper X modules will hit stores later this quarter.