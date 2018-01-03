Wednesday deals: nice mice, a pair of mobos, and more

Howdy, gerbils! We figure you're still reeling from New Year's festivities. We hope you didn't have too much to drink and then proceed to make too many online purchases under the influence. After all, you'll need your credit card fresh and ready because we scoured the lands of e-tailers and found the best hardware deals for you today.

We're leading with a couple peripherals, for a change in pace. The first is the Razer DeathAdder mouse (2013 version). This ergonomic rodent has a sensor that's capable of tracking at up to 6400 DPI and a total of five buttons in an uncomplicated layout. You can get one of these for only $29.99 from Best Buy.

You may prefer something a little more suited to office work, like the Logitech MX Master 2S. This stylish wireless mouse has a dual scroll wheel setup that's sure to be handy for wrangling Excel charts and video editors. You can use it either with Bluetooth or Logitech's Unifying Receiver, and you can buy it from Amazon for only $79.99.

There's a chance that Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs have whetted your appetite for high-clocked performance. You'll need a suitable Z370 motherboard for them, like the Asus Prime Z370-A. This mobo has two M.2 sockets, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in both Type-A and Type-C flavors, and a Realtek S1220A audio codec with DTS Connect support. Grab one of these from Newegg for only $149.99 with the promo code EMCPEPR28. There's another $10 available from a rebate card, too.

If you prefer a different flavor of motherboard, you can check out the ASRock Z370 Killer SLI/ac. As its name implies, this mobo has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, along with metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, SLI support, and two M.2 sockets. It can be yours for $119.99 from Newegg, and there's an additional $10 rebate available.

Finally, a good deal on an IPS monitor. The Acer G257HU is 25" across and has a resolution of 2560x1440, which all works out to a fairly-sharp 118 PPI. Maximum brightness should hit 350 cd/m², and the response time is listed as 4 ms. Grab this display for only $219.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPEPR28.

That's all for today, folks!